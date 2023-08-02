Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 1,655,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

