Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.50 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.42 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

VRNS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 731,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,290. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,432,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 129.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 366,524 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

