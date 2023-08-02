Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.89. The stock had a trading volume of 236,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.