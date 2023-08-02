VEON (VEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.
VEON Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of VEON stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.
Institutional Trading of VEON
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VEON
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.