VEON (VEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VEON by 891.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 704,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

