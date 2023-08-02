Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 359,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 733,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

VERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $814.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

