Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 517,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

