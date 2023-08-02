Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.69.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.00. 165,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 869.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after acquiring an additional 273,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.