Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Lifted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,895 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 3.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Vertiv worth $58,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,579,524 shares of company stock valued at $80,909,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 21,815,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,333. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $34.08.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

