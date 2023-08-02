Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,204,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock valued at $80,909,045. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

