Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.50. Vimeo shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 374,118 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Up 7.6 %

About Vimeo

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $729.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

