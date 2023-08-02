Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 12,412,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

