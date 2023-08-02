Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 633,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 17.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 187.3% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.32. 1,180,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.36. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $444.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

