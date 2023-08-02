Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Visa Stock Down 0.9 %
V traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.