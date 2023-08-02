W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $725.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $735.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.