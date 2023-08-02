Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,646. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

