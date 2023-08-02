Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires 14,539 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,199,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,464,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.