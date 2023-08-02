Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. Waters also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.20-12.30 EPS.

Waters Trading Down 0.7 %

Waters stock opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.41. Waters has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $354.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Waters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.