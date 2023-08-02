Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.70 and its 200 day moving average is $328.23.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

