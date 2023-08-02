Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

A number of research firms have commented on WVE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

