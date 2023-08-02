Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 3,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 403,602 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,287.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,202. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,209. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.