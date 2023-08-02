Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.31. 209,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

