Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,766. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

