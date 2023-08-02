Wealth Management Solutions LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 5.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.85% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 483,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,904. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

