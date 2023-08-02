Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 113,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,498. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

