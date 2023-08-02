Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. 4,237,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,142. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

