Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes $226,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,082,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

