Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,576. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

