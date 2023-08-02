Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,844 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $448.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.18.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

