Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

