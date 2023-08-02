Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average of $249.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

