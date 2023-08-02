Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

