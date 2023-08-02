Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

