Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.25 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.22. The firm has a market cap of $813.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.