Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 21,974 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VCIT opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

