Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

