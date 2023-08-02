Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,804 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

