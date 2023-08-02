Wedbush Weighs in on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 9.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.