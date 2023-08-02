Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $31.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. 961,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after buying an additional 220,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,475,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.