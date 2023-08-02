Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $104.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. 1,007,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,500. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.