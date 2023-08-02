Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,890,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

