Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $36.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

NYSE:PINS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 24,174,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Pinterest by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

