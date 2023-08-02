Wesleyan Assurance Society Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

AXP stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.77. 1,590,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,276. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

