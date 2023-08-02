Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32, RTT News reports. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

