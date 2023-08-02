Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32, RTT News reports. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 546,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

