Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,292. The stock has a market cap of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.98. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

