WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after buying an additional 2,752,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

WRK opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

