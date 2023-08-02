Wingstop’s (WING) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.89.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,633. Wingstop has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

