WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $46.36.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
