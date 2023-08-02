WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $416,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

