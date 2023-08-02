Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WDS opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

About Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.