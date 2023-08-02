Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE WDS opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
