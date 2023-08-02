Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.78.

Woodward Stock Up 9.5 %

WWD stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

